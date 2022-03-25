'If the Head Coach Thinks Differently, That’s Their Decision': Joe Root Feels He Could be Removed as ENG Captain

England captain Joe Root has hinted that the last Test in the ongoing West Indies series could also be his final match as Test skipper. The once-mighty Calypso Kings are taking on England in the third and final Test which started from March 24, at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s, Grenada. The series is perfectly poised as the first two matches ended in draws and both teams will look to clinch the three-match series in the third and the final match.

Joe Root told the Mirror that he still believed in himself to take the team forward. But he was ready to step aside if the incoming head coach thinks differently.

“I think I’m the right man to take the team forward. But, if the head coach comes in and thinks differently, that’s fine, that’s their decision," he was quoted as saying.

“I’m a massive England fan. I just want to see us do well. So I’ll keep doing everything I can to make us as good as we can be and if that means in time I’m no longer in this position, I’ll still do everything I can to help this team and to try to take us to be the best team in the world. That will never change," he added.

Root’s position as England’s Test Captain has come under intense scrutiny after England were comprehensively beaten by Australia in the Ashes series earlier this year. The Three lions were hammered 0-4 down under. Joe Root ascended as England’s Test captain in February 2017 after the resignation of veteran opener Alastair Cook. Since then, Root has captained England for a record 63 times in the longest format of the game, with a decent winning percentage of 43%.

Root’s numbers speak for themselves as he has played 116 matches in which he has amassed a stunning 9,884 runs at a stratospheric average of almost 50. He has made 53 fifties and 25 centuries. Joe Root also has a staggering five double centuries under his belt and is considered the most prolific batter by many experts.

