'If They Could do it, We Knew That We Could do it too': Shikhar Dhawan Lauds Teammates After ODI Series Win

Team India on Sunday pulled off yet another close victory against the West Indies to clinch the ongoing series 2-0. Chasing a challenging 312-run target, the Men in Blue the visitors were down to 205 for five in 38.4 overs but all-rounder Patel revived India with his six-hitting prowess to take them home.

With eight runs required off the last six balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over the bowler’s head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. He ended up scoring an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls, including five sixes and three fours. His innings came after Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) tried to take the chase deep with well-paced fifties.

Stand-in India skipper Shikhar Dhawan heaped praise on his teammates for keeping faith in themselves until the last over of the chase. He credited a strong ‘domestic and IPL cricket’ for the success of the side to take a 2-0 unassailable lead in the series.

“It was a great team performance. Boys didn’t lose the self-belief, that is amazing. Iyer, Sanju, Axar everyone was amazing, Even Avesh came out in his debut game and scored those 11 important runs. Thanks to IPL, they perform on a huge stage," said Dhawan at the post-match show.

“I felt that we bowled nicely. They got off to a good start. Hope and Pooran batted well. We thought if they could do it, we knew that we could do it. We started a little slow. Shubman batted well. The Iyer-Samson partnership made a huge difference. There was a run-out. But these things happen. Boys are learning. Thanks to the support staff as well. They have been doing a tremendous job," he added.

Dhawan further congratulated Shai Hope who scored a hundred on his 100th ODI appearance for the West Indies. The left-hand opening batter is the only Indian player to reach this feat in the 50-over format.

“It was a great feeling when I scored a 100 in my 100th ODI game. I would want to congratulate Hope for doing the same," Dhawan said.

