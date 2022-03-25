'If They Don’t Do Well, It Won’t be a Surprise': Aakash Chopra Highlights 'Major Problem' For Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) and KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be making their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While both teams look a bit weak on papers, it will be interesting to see what wonders they would do on the field.

Analysing Gujarat Titans’ squad, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that weak batting could hurt the chances of Pandya’s squad in the upcoming 15th IPL season.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Chopra said while Shubman Gill is fine as an opener but his best is yet to come, and with Jason Roy gone, he will have to open with Matthew Wade.

“There is a problem with the batting. Shubman Gill as opener is fine. Gill’s best is yet to come and I think it will be for Gujarat Titans. I think with Jason Roy gone they will open with Matthew Wade. They have picked Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but I think they will go with Wade," said Chopra in his latest video.

“No.3 is also a problem. They can play Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, but I can’t see any other option. I think they will go with Shankar. Hardik Pandya must bat at No.4. If he doesn’t bat there, it would be a big mistake," he added.

The former cricketer pointed out that even though Wade is a good player, his performance in India hasn’t been a delight, while Pandya is coming back from an injury and his batting has not been in the best form in recent times.

Chopra even mentioned that David Miller though has found some form recently, it was five years ago when he had a good IPL season.

“As good a player as he is, Wade has not done well in India. Pandya is coming back from an injury and his batting has not been good in recent times. David Miller has found some form recently but it was five years ago that he had a good season. There is hope that they will do well, but if they don’t it won’t be a surprise," he said.

Pandya was released by the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the mega auction, which took place in Bengaluru, and was picked by GT from the draft list, and was further made the skipper.

The first match of IPL 15 will take place tomorrow, March 26 between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

