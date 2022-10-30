'If They Were in Different Cities...': Aaron Finch Wants Double-headers to be Scrapped After World Cup Washouts

Friday was a forgettable day in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with both the scheduled matches being abandoned without toss. Unrelenting rain forced the pitch to be under covers and eventually, no play was possible leaving the teams involved frustrated.

On of those games to be washed out was highly anticipated clash between hosts Australia and their Ashes rival England. There have been several matches that have been impacted due to the weather and Australia captain Finch has now suggested that the organisers could hold matches on the same day in different cities to ensure at least one of them goes ahead.

“The reality is (rain) will impact the tournament again at some point. We can’t control that. With how condensed the schedule is, I think it’s really difficult to have reserve days for round games," Finch admitted the complexity of scheduling a high-profile tournament like T20 World Cup.

He added, “When you have back-to-back games in the same city, if one’s washed out, as we saw the other night then both get washed out. Whereas if they were in different cities, you’d potentially get one game on."

He sympathised with the ICC though.

“All I know is a lot of planning and effort goes in from the ICC to make these tournaments go ahead. They’re extremely difficult to navigate through all the logistics and stuff as one nation, let alone controlling it for 16 teams. That’s an incredibly challenging position to be in," Finch said.

There has also been criticism for not shifting/hosting matches at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium which has a retractable roof and has been regularly hosting BBL matches.

Finch dismissed the criticism. “It’s not just as easy seeing the forecast and moving the wicket over there, there’s a lot more that goes into it than that. But that has been an absolute belter of a wicket for the last couple of years of Big Bash. I’m sure there’s reasons behind it all," he said.

Australia will next take on Ireland and not only do they have to win both their remaining matches but also improve net run-rate. Finch though isn’t worries about NRR.

“You never go into a game thinking about things like that. You have to earn the right to go after a run-rate performance. We’ve seen how damaging Ireland can be if you give them a sniff," he said.

