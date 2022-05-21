'If You Look at His Actual Contribution Then There is No Chance': Hayden on Whether MS Dhoni Should Return as CSK Captain in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Friday, announced that he will continue playing for the four-time IPL champions next season which is a big relief to his plethora of fans. There were so many speculations around Dhoni’s IPL future but he ended them at the toss of the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings clash.

Dhoni is the second most successful captain in the Indian Premier League history with four titles behind his name as he has been the biggest stalwart for CSK in the tournament. However, there is no official statement from the franchise regarding whether he will continue as captain next season or not.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

However, former CSK and Australia opener Matthew Hayden feels that it will be a tough call for the franchise to take. He emphasized on that while comparing RR captain Sanju Samson’s numbers with Dhoni’s and said how the young skipper is facing criticism despite contributing more than the veteran CSK wicketkeeper.

“It is a really tough one. It depends on what the franchise expects. If you want a captain who has scored 200 runs this season at a strike rate of 128, then no problem. He has still got power in the hands, he still has those reflexes behind the stumps, he has still got that great running between the wickets. He is also the most experienced captain in the entire IPL and has got those titles behind his name and that team behind him as well. But as they sit to rebuild and re-structure, how much of that is going to be MSD’s contribution," Hayden said on Star Sports before the start of the CSK-RR game.

Also Read | IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Talking Points: Ashwin ‘the Finisher’ Shines Again, Dhoni’s Return in 2023 Consoles CSK Fans

Hayden said it will be an emotional decision from Chennai as according to him looking at the contribution there is no chance of him to continue as skipper.

“If you look at his actual contribution then I would say there is no chance of playing on. Have a look at Samson, he has scored over 300 runs at an average of 30 and that is still questioned if it is a big enough contribution as a leader. So these are the things that will be measured and it will be a very emotional decision. Listen to the crowd how they respond to him. And that is very important and that is why I fail to buy into this conversation," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here