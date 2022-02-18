'If You Make MS Dhoni Captain of Bangladesh, They Won't Become World Champions'

Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam has been at the receiving end of criticism and trolling owing to his team’s dismal performance in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2022. Karachi Kings trusted Babar to lead the franchise in the seventh edition as he succeeded Imad Wasim into the role.

However, the Babar has had a season to forget. Under his captaincy, Karachi Kings are yet to taste success as they have lost all eight league matches of PSL 2022 so far. The horrible performance by the team has put a big question mark on his leadership too.

As the batting maestro is being subjected to trolling, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt delivered an interesting statement to defend Babar. Elaborating his opinion on whether Karachi should make a change in their leadership group, Butt reckoned that the skipper is not at fault.

Butt believes that there is a lack of proper batters and bowlers in the team and he advised the team to establish a proper balance, and not just fill the team with the allrounders. To explain his point better, the former international gave an example of two great leaders, MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting.

“I wouldn’t say that. He (Babar) is also the captain of Pakistan. Now, if you make MS Dhoni or Ricky Ponting the captain of Bangladesh, they won’t become world champions. If you have to bring some change, you need to be patient," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

“In franchise cricket, if you don’t have the right balance in your squad, you can’t do much. Babar has got these players hardly a week before the start of the tournament. You don’t have specialists in the side, so it doesn’t matter how strong a planner you are," Butt added.

Further in the video, Butt counted the shortcomings of the Karachi Kings’ squad.

The 37-year-old added that there are a handful of all-rounders in the team including Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, and Chris Jordan. However, what the team lacks are specialist bowlers and batters.

There are hardly one or two batters who can play sensibly and built their innings. Also, Butt seemed unimpressed with the team’s bowling line-up that doesn’t have a proper leg-spinner and a pacer.

