'If You Want a Rocket Start, he is an Absolute Rocket': Aakash Chopra Backs Young Opener to Return to India's T20I Team

After an underwhelming show from the openers in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, several former cricketers and critics have raised concerns about their batting approach in the shortest format. Many have raised their voice and wants the selectors to try a new opening pair in T20Is who can embrace a fearless batting approach.

KL Rahul scored just two half-centuries in the campaign while his opening partner Rohit Sharma just hit one as India struggled to get going in the powerplay.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra suggested that Prithvi Shaw should return to the scheme of things and bat at the top of the order as he has all the credentials to score quick runs in the powerplay.

“The first option which comes to my mind is Prithvi Shaw. The guy is naturally destructive, he is disruptive. A lot of people turn back and say that he is not fit, I am saying check his numbers, he is the guy who just takes off," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chopra pointed out that every destructive opener in the world sometimes fails to score big or quick runs in every match and India should consider that with Shaw too if he manages to come back to the team.

“If you want a rocket start, he is an absolute rocket, he simply flies. I am not saying he will fly in every match. Buttler, Hales or anyone else is also not seen flying in every match," he further added.

Shaw has been out of the team for quite a long time now despite his batting exploits in domestic cricket. The Mumbai-born has also displayed his fearless batting approach in the Indian Premier League too.

Chopra further suggested that Kishan should be the second number as he has done with Mumbai Indians in the past.

“At No. 2, I think about Ishan Kishan, a short left-handed destructive batter. Once in a while, he goes into a different scheme of things. When he was with the Mumbai Indians and there was some pressure on him, he started to take singles and play a new role," Chopra further added on his choices.

