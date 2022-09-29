'If You Want to Get Some Advantage...": Sunil Gavaskar's Advise to South Africa T20I Captain Temba Bavuma

India and South Africa squared off in the 1st T20I of a three-match T20I series on Wednesday night. This series is significant since it is the last T20I assignment before India embarks on their T20 World Cup campaign.

Toss has played a key role in decided which team has the advantage and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar reiterated the importance of it before the start of the series opener in Thiruvananthapuram.

“I just want to point out something about the toss. I don’t know what Temba Bavuma did, what he called. But did he listen to what Aaron Finch was calling? Because look, Rohit Sharma won the toss. Which side did the coin fall on. It is going to be the same coin which is going to be used for the toss. So if the coin is falling in a particular way, you have got to be smart not to call the wrong side. I am saying this because the toss is important. If it wasn’t, it wouldn’t have made a difference. At the end of the day in a T20 game perhaps it doesn’t. But if you want to get some advantage, learn what happened in the previous matches," Gavaskar was quoted as saying on Star Sports’ pre-match show.

Gavaskar’s intriguing comments bring into focus the fact that chasing is preferable in white-ball cricket in Indian conditions. In all the three T20Is during the recent Australia series, the side that was fielding first went on to win the match.

Teams have fancied chasing because the dew factor has played a major role in the outcome.

Gavaskar’s words proved to be prophetic as India won the 1st T20I. While batting first, the Proteas batting line-up was dismantled by the pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar.

Temba Bavuma and Co could only manage to put up 106 runs on the board. India chased down the low target without breaking a sweat, courtesy of half-centuries by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. Skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid will be particularly delighted that Rahul is back among the runs.

Meanwhile, South Africa will hope to bounce back in the 2nd T20I and salvage the series.

