‘If You're Going To Do It, Do It To England’: Ellyse Perry's Hilarious Take on Running Out Non-striker While Backing up

Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry thinks that the dismissing a non-striker for backing up doesn’t sit right with her after Deepti Sharma effected it during a recent ODI between India and England at Lord’s. In the the third and final match, Deepti punished Charlie Dean for repeatedly leaving the crease quite early before the ball was being delivered and seal India’s 3-0 clean sweep.

The run-out came at a very crucial juncture of the match as England were nine down but needed just 17 runs off 39 balls. The dismissal ignited a massive debate over the spirit of the game with polarising opinions.

When asked to comment on the incident during the Grade Cricketer Podcast, Perry said that she didn’t agree with the run-out at all, but if it had to be done, it should be done to England.

“I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England," Perry said.

The run-out led India to a 16-run triumph over England and helped to register their first ever clean sweep in the country.

The match was already in the limelight as it was India veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami’s last appearance in international cricket. The victory gave a perfect farewell to the legend.

After returning to India, Deepti revealed that Dean was warned multiple times for backing up too much and she eventually decided to go for the dismissal.

“It was our plan to run her out because she was doing it continuously. We had warned her a lot of times. So, according to the rules we did it," Deepti said while speaking to the reporters.

Meanwhile, Dean also responded to the matter and shared on Instagram that she would just stay in her crease from now on. “A very interesting end to the summer. What an honour it is to play at lords in England colours. I guess I’ll just stay in my crease from now on," Dean wrote.

Dean was left in tears after she was adjudged out by the third umpire.. The lower order batter kept England’s chase alive after they were reduced to 65 for 7. She played a resilient knock of 47 off 80 balls before being run out.

The manner of dismissal has split fans once again, with some applauding Deepti for following the rules while others criticised the Indian for disregarding the ‘spirit of cricket.’

