'If You're Losing Before World Cup, it Makes Difference to Your Captain': PAK Legend Issues Warning for Rohit

Banishing the bitter memories of the Asia Cup 2022, Team India is ready to start afresh at home. The Men in Blue will square off against the reigning World Champions in a 3-match series, starting Tuesday in Mohali. Facing the Aussies will be nothing but a mock test for Rohit Sharma & Co before leaving for the T20 World Cup. The team is finalised for the upcoming showpiece event and it’s to be seen what different this team does from the last year’s outing in the UAE.

Another championship slipped away from Team India’s grip in the form of the Asia Cup 2022. However, there were several positives for the side to go ahead with. The biggest of them was Virat Kohli roaring back to form with his long-awaited 71st international ton. Rohit and Rahul have also found their lost mojos while the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel has also added some firepower to the pace attack.

However, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has issued a warning for India. The legendary speedster believes that loss in the Asia Cup a week ago might hamper the form of a few batters, particularly Rohit.

“What a player. What an innings he played (against Sri Lanka), no doubt. But I think this performance from India will affect his performance. If you’re losing just before the World Cup which is just around the corner, that does make a difference to your captain," Akram had said on Star Sports after India’s six-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka.

Rohit is indeed scoring runs but hasn’t been consistent in converting the starts he gets to bigger scores. In the Super 4 tie against Pakistan, he fell for 28 off 16 but improved his show with a 72-run against Sri Lanka in the next face-off. India lost both ties and were ultimately knocked out before playing their final game against Afghanistan.

On both occasions, the middle order couldn’t deliver well following the dismissal of the Indian skipper. Akram opined that once stage is set, the middle-order must fire all cylinders and finish the game on a high.

“Opening partnership… yes, they played beautifully but the middle order has to perform as well once the openers get out. And that’s what didn’t happen. Although they reached almost 170-odd (against Sri Lanka), if they get partnerships going as they did against Pakistan, India should get 190 every game," pointed out Akram.

