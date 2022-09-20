'If You're Perfect Then Don't Approach me But if You Want to Learn, Reach Out Anytime': What Fast Bowling Legend Told Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has shown plenty of promise for the future during his initial days of international cricket. Should he continue to progress, the youngster could very well end India’s long wait for a quality left-arm pace bowler which will add a different dimension to their attack.

At recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE, Arshdeep met with the legendary Wasim Akram who was there on commentary duties with a broadcaster.

However, a strange advice from the former Pakistan captain left Arshdeep stumped and he kept thinking about it all through the night.

In an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Arshdeep’s coach Jaswant Rai revealed Akram told his ward to not seek his advice if he thinks himself to be perfect.

“Arshdeep told me that he met Akram bhai who told him, ‘Sardarji, you are bowling well, you’re a good bowler. If you think you are perfect, then don’t approach me. If you want to ask me anything or want to learn something from me, then contact me anytime you want to.'" Jaswant said on Vimal’s YouTube channel.

Her continued, “Arshdeep then told me he kept kept thinking about that question in his hotel room. He felt that if he didn’t speak to Akram he would mind it and think that that Sardarji seems to know everything. So next day, Arshdeep went to have discussion with him."

He may have impressed with his bowling in pressure situation but Arshdeep was subject to vicious attacks on social media for dropping a catch of Pakistan batter Asif Ali who went on to take his team over the line during a Super Four match of Asia Cup.

A host of current and former cricketers launched a staunch defense of the 23-year-old, slamming the social media trolls.

Akram had thrashed critics for having a go at a young kid and reminded the ‘experts’ on social media that they have no inkling of the pressure a professional cricketer has to brave in on and off the field.

“If social media wants to target or have a go at someone, try me. Muqaabla karna hai to mujhse karo (Come at me), then I can reply back," Akram had said.

“I have a very simple theory. If somebody is rude to me, I will be 10 times ruder. If someone will like me or send me a funny message or has a good sense of humour, I will be exactly the same. Having a go at a young kid, your own kid, doesn’t make any sense. I am all for fans and their opinions, but unless and until you haven’t played professional cricket, you don’t know what type of pressures players are going through on and off the field," Akram he added.

