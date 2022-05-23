If You've Brought Dinesh Karthik Back, Shikhar Dhawan Deserved a Place Too: Suresh Raina

Former India batter Suresh Raina feels that Shikhar Dhawan will be disappointed after not missing out on the squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. The All India Selection Committee announced an 18-man squad for the five-match T20I series as senior players like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli were rested to manage their workload after the 2022 Indian Premier League.

Young pace sensations Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik received the maiden call-up after impressive outings in the cash-rich league. While veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik also got a call-up to the Indian team after 2019. The 36-year-old has been in sensational form this season for RCB as he played a pivotal role in his team’s qualification for the playoffs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

However, players like Shikhar Dhawan, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi were ignored by the selectors for the crucial series which is a tune-up to the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

Dhawan’s former India teammate Raina came into his defence and said if the selectors can bring back Karthik to the team then the veteran opener deserved the spot too.

“Obviously, Shikhar would have been disappointed. Every captain wants a player like him in the team. He is fun loving person who brightens up the environment. And he has always scored runs - be it domestic, international or T20. If you’ve brought Dinesh Karthik back in the team, Shikhar Dhawan deserved a place too. He has performed runs the last 3-4 years and has scored runs non-stop. Somewhere deep down, he must be sad," Raina said on the Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Also Read | IPL 2022: ‘Disappointed With Last Few Games’: Jos Buttler Ready to Bounce Back in Playoffs

Dhawan finished the IPL 2022 as the highest-run getter for his team Punjab Kings. In the 14 innings, the southpaw scored 460 runs in 14 matches at an average of 38.33.

KL Rahul has been named the captain of the Indian team for Proteas T20Is as Rishabh Pant will act as his deputy.

After the conclusion of the T20Is, the Indian team’s next assignment will be the tour of the UK where they are scheduled to play two T20Is vs Ireland followed by a one-off Test and six white-ball matches against England.

Advertisement

India’s T20I Squad For South Africa Series

KL Rahul (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain & wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here