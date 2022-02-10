>IGM vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 match between InterGlobe Marine and Arqum Cricket Club: In the fifth match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 2022, InterGlobe Marine will lock horns with Arqum Cricket Club. The encounter will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:00 PM IST on February 10, Thursday.

Following a brilliant performance in the T20 format, InterGlobe Marine kickstarted the Sharjah CBFS T10 league with a win. The team outclassed Prim Height Transport in their opening game by six wickets. Interglobe shined in all the departments as they chased down 81 runs within 6.3 overs.

Arqum Cricket Club, on the other hand, will be playing their first match on Thursday. They are new in the competition and will hope to gain some experience. The team has a decent squad at their disposal with players like Bilal Saleem, Fawad Ghafoor, Muhammad Zeeshan, and Usama Saleem.

>Ahead of the match between InterGlobe Marine and Arqum Cricket Club; here is everything you need to know:

>IGM vs ACC Telecast

IGM vs ACC match will not be telecasted in India.

>IGM vs ACC Live Streaming

The InterGlobe Marine vs Arqum Cricket Club game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

>IGM vs ACC Match Details

The InterGlobe Marine vs Arqum Cricket Club contest will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:00 PM IST on February 10, Thursday.

>IGM vs ACC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Usama Saleem

Vice-Captain- Bilal Saleem

>Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem, Sandeep Singh

Batters: Asif Khan, Bilal Saleem, Fawad Ghafoor

All-rounders: Muhammad Zeeshan, Usama Saleem, Touqeer Riyasat

Bowlers: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Luqman Hazrat, Asif Mumtaz

>IGM vs ACC Probable XIs:

InterGlobe Marine: Vishnu Sukumaran, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Khan, Babar Ghazanfar, Basil Hameed, Asif Mumtaz, Luqman Hazrat, Touqeer Riyasat, Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

Arqum Cricket Club: Bilal Saleem (c), Fawad Ghafoor, Fawad Jalil, Imran Shaikh, Jaffer Naqvi, MD Ahsan, Muhammad Zeeshan, Usama Saleem, Abdullah Ghazi, Joseph James, Fawad Hussain

