IGM vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction For Bukhatir T20 League 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas June 14, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 10 PM IST

IGM vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IGM vs BG Bukhatir T20 League 2022 between Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas: The Interglobe Marines (IGM) will be up against Brother Gas (BG) in the 9th match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 in Sharjah. IGM and BG are the top teams in the tournament in the current season. Both teams have won their previous matches of the tournament.

Brother gas won comfortably against the Fair Deal Defenders by 31 runs. Batters Usman Khan and Zeeshan Abid put up splendid performances for the Brothers. Pacer Ansh Tandon is expected to return to the squad after an injury.

Interglobe Marine also are high on confidence after beating Colatta Chocolates by 18 runs in their last outing. Asif Khan and company will be hoping to beat one of the best teams in the tournament and gain some much-needed momentum.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs BG Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 between Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas in India.

IGM vs BG Live Streaming

The match between Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IGM vs BG Match Details

The IGM vs BG match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Tuesday, June 14, at 10:00 pm IST.

IGM vs BG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohammad Waseem

Vice-captain: Usman Khan

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem, Hamdan Tahir

Advertisement

Batters: Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Usman Khan

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Touqeer Riyasat

Bowlers: Mohammad Zahid, Saqib Manshad, Ansh Tandon, Attaullah

Interglobe Marine vs Brother Gas Possible XIs

Interglobe Marine Predicted Line-up: Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, Attaullah

Brother Gas Predicted Line-up: Mohammad Waseem, Hamdan Tahir (wk), Usman Khan, Zeeshan Abid, Muhammad Afzal, Aayan Khan, Tanvir Javed, Umer Farooq, Zahid Ali, Saqib Manshad, Ansh Tandon

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here