IGM vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Interglobe Marine and DCC Starlets : Interglobe Marine and DCC Starlets confirmed a place in the first quarter-final match scheduled on Wednesday following a brilliant performance during the league round. Interglobe Marine finished at the pole position in the Pool-B standings.

The team is yet to lose a game in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 league. They have won all three matches so far to collect six points. Marine batters are in a sublime form. In their last league match against Rehan Khan Events, the team chased the score of 109 runs within 7.1 overs. The opening batter Asif Khan and Sandeep Singh are the biggest assets for the team.

DCS Starlets ended in third place in the Pool-Cross standings. The team made an outstanding entry into the T20 Championship. They won their first two matches against Ajman Heroes and Colatta Chocolates. However, their two-match winning streak ended in their last league game against Karwan Strikers by seven wickets.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and DCC Starlets; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs DCS Telecast

Interglobe Marine vs DCC Starlets game will not be telecast in India.

IGM vs DCS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IGM vs DCS Match Details

The 14th match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 9:30 PM IST on April 13, Wednesday.

IGM vs DCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asif Khan

Vice-Captain - Ronak Panoly

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs DCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem, Shrey Sethi

Batters: Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Ahaan Fernandes, Punya Mehra

All-rounders: Ronak Panoly, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

Bowlers: Harry Bharwal, Darshan Pagarani, Attaullah

IGM vs DCS Probable XIs:

Interglobe Marine: Sandeep Singh, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Mohammad Zahid, Muhammad Taimoor, Amjad Gul, Attaullah, Asif Mumtaz (c), Harry Bharwal, Asif Khan

DCC Starlets: Ronak Panoly (c), Ahaan Fernandes, Punya Mehra, Shaurya Singh, Soorya Sathish, Nilansh Keswani, Jash Giyanani, Shrey Sethi (wk), Darshan Pagarani, Shival Bawa, Shamim Ali

