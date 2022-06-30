IGM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction: Interglobe Marine vs Fair Deal Defenders, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs

IGM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IGM vs FDD Bukhatir T20 League 2022 between Interglobe Marine vs Fair Deal Defenders:

The stage is set for an exciting semi-final as Interglobe Marine takes on Fair Deal Defenders in the Bukhatir T20 League on Thursday, June 30 for a place in the prestigious finals. The match will begin at 10:00 pm IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Interglobe Marine defeated Ajman Heroes by 31 runs in the Quarter-Finals to continue an unblemished season with four victories in four games. They have been absolutely sensational in all three departments of the game. IGM’s star batter Basil Hameed has been in a hot run of form scoring a total of 119 runs in just 4 games. His wicket will be really valuable for FDD if they have to win the encounter.

Fair Deal Defenders 7 District demolished Brother Gas by five wickets in their quarter-final encounter on Sunday. FDD batters were asked to chase down a 176-run target which was efficiently done by Farhan Babur and company to book their place in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

It will be intriguing to see which team plays better cricket today to secure their place in the grand finals and move one step closer to being crowned as the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 champions.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine vs Fair Deal Defenders; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs FDD Telecast

There will be no live telecast of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 between Interglobe Marine vs Fair Deal Defenders in India.

IGM vs FDD Live Streaming

The match between Interglobe Marine vs Fair Deal Defenders will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IGM vs FDD Match Details

The IGM vs FDD match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on Thursday, June 30, at 10:00 pm IST.

Advertisement

IGM vs FDD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Basil Hameed

Vice-Captain: Farhan Babar

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs FDD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem, Farhan Babar

Batsmen: Basil Hameed, Muhammad Imran OD, Yasir Kaleem

All-rounders: Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Saghir Khan

Bowlers: Mohammad Zahid, Attaullah , Muhammad Yasir, Danish Qureshi

Interglobe Marine vs Fair Deal Defenders Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

Interglobe Marine Predicted Starting Line-up: Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Sandeep Singh, Hameed Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Touqeer Riyasat, CP Rizwan, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, Attaullah

Fair Deal Defenders Predicted Starting Line-up: Muhammad Saghir Khan, Farhan Babar (wk), Muhammad Imran OD, Shahzad Ali, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Yasir (c), Muhammed Zameer Abbasi, Wahab Hassan, Muhammad Haider, Danish Qureshi

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here