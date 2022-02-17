>IGM vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah CBFS T10 2022 Match 21 between Interglobe Marine and Kabul Zalmi Live Star: Interglobe Marine (IGM) will square off against Kabul Zalmi Live Star (KZLS) in the 21st match of the Sharjah CBFS T10 League 2022 on Thursday, February 17. The game will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM IST.

The Kabul outfit got off to a disappointing start in the tournament, losing their first three games. However, they made a good comeback to win their last match against Arqum Cricket Club (ACC) by nine wickets and would like to continue that momentum when they play Interglobe Marine. On the contrary, the Interglobe team are having a wonderful tournament so far. They won both their opening matches – first against Prim Height Transport by six wickets, followed it with another massive 83-run victory over ACC.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and Kabul Zalmi Live Star; here is everything you need to know:

>IGM vs KZLS Telecast

IGM vs KZLS match will not be telecasted in India.

>IGM vs KZLS Live Streaming

Interglobe Marine vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>IGM vs KZLS Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah at 9:00 PM IST on Thursday, February 17.

>IGM vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hassan Eisakhel

Vice-Captain: Sajawal Riaz

>Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sandeep Singh

Batters: Asif Khan, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sajawal Riaz

All-rounders: Touqeer Riyasat, Hassan Eisakhel, Shoaib Abid, Niaz Khan

Bowlers: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Omid Rahman, Irfan Yousufzai

>IGM vs KZLS Probable XIs

Interglobe Marines: Asif Khan, Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem (WK), Vishnu Sukumaran, Babar Ghazanfar, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Mumtaz, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Laqman Hazrat, Shahnawaaz Khan, Muhammad Taimoor

Kabul Zalmi Live Star: Sajawal Riaz, Hassan Eisakhel, Mohad Gul (c), Abdullah Khan (WK), Irfan Yousufzai, Niaz Khan, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Omid Rahman, Shoaib Abid, Sandeep Singh Kang, Unaib Rehman

