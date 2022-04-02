IGM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Interglobe Marine and Prim Height Transport:

Both Interglobe Marine and Prim Height Transport will be buzzing with confidence on Sunday. The two teams made a solid statement by winning their opening game. Interglobe Marine registered a massive 70-run win over Mid East Metals in their first game to occupy the pole position in Pool B standings.

Yasir Kaleen ensured a win for his team as he hammered 85 runs off 51 runs. As Mid East Metals were chasing 193, they were hit by a storm named Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan. He picked up four wickets as Metals scored only 122 runs.

Coming to Prim Height Transport, they also played a good brand of cricket in their first game against Rehan Khan Events. Half-centuries by Sangheer Afridi, Muhammad Dawood, and Rahman Gull steered the team to a big total of 183. Batting in the second innings, Rehan Khan Events looked good but they couldn’t survive against Transport’s fierce batting line-up.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and Prim Height Transport; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs PHT Telecast

Interglobe Marine vs Prim Height Transport game will not be telecast in India

IGM vs PHT Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IGM vs PHT Match Details

The 14th match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:15 AM IST on April 03, Sunday.

IGM vs PHT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Yasir Kaleem

Vice-Captain - Sagheer Afridi

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs PHT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Kaleem, Rahman Gul, Muhammad Dawood

Batters: Amjad Gul, Vishnu Sukumaran, Sagheer Afridi

All-rounders: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Bilal

Bowlers: Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Arshad, Attaullah

IGM vs PHT Probable XIs:

Interglobe Marine: Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Sandeep Singh, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Attaullah, Asif Mumtaz (c), Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid, Muhammad Taimoor, Shahnawaz Khan, Amjad Gul

Prim Height Transport: Rafeeq Zaman (c), Sagheer Afridi, Muhammad Dawood, Rahman Gull (wk), Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Arshad, Riaz Khaliq, Abdul Latif Ayoubi, Mohad Gul, Farid Ghulam

