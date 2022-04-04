Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Interglobe Marine and Rehan Khan Events:

Interglobe Marine (IGM) will take on Rehan Khan Events (RKE) on Monday, April 4 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 09:30 PM IST.

Both the teams have had contrasting starts to their campaign in the ongoing tournament. IGM registered a massive 70-run win over Mid East Metals in their first game, then beat Prime Height Transport in the following game by four wickets. They currently occupy the pole position in Pool B standings with four points to their name.

Team-RKE, on the other hand, succumbed to a 39-run defeat in their opening game. Their batters failed to chase 184 run target, despite cameos from Muzamil Khan, skipper Rehan Khan and Mirza Baig. Their bowlers need to find rhythm to avoid leaking runs, especially against an in-form IGM.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and Rehan Khan Events; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs RKE Telecast

Interglobe Marine vs Rehan Khan Events game will not be telecast in India

IGM vs RKE Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the Fan Code app and website.

IGM vs RKE Match Details

The match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah at 09:30 PM IST on Monday, April 4.

IGM vs RKE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asif Khan

Vice-Captain: Rehan Khan

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs RKE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Faheem Farham

Batters: Asif Khan, Asif Mumtaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Chundangapoyil Rizwan

All-rounders: Arjun Subramanyam, Shahnawaz Khan, Rehan Khan

Bowlers: Attaullah, Harry Bharwal, Mirza Baig

IGM vs RKE Probable XIs:

Interglobe Marine: Yasir Kaleem, Asif Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Asif Mumtaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Gopakumar GopalakrishnanA, Touqeer Riyasat, Mohammad Amir, Harry Bharwal, Shahnawaz Khan, Attaullah

Rehan Khan Events: Muhammad Faheem Farham, Ahmed Samir, Bipin Soneji, Vihar Buch, Arjun Subramanyam, Syed Asif Raza, Rehan Khan, Rakesh Rawat, Ahmed Raza, Fahad Ali, Mirza Baig

