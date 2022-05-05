IGM vs SAC Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, May 5, 11:45 PM IST

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Interglobe Marine and Syed Agha CC: Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the second quarter-final game Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 between Interglobe Marine and Syed Agha CC on Thursday, May 05. Interglobe Marine will have an upper hand in the encounter as they defeated Syed Agha CC in their last encounter by seven wickets.

SAC scored only 58 runs in their ten overs and Interglobe Marine easily chased the score within 4.4 overs. Touqeer Riyasat and Harry Bharwal were the top bowlers for Marine as they picked two wickets each.

Speaking of the performance in the league stage, Interglobe Marine topped the Cross group points table. They won all three league games. Whereas Syed Agha CC registered victories in two out of three league games. They ended up in third place with four points.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine and Syed Agha CC, here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs SAC Telecast

Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC game will not be telecast in India

IGM vs SAC Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IGM vs SAC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:45 PM IST on May 5, Thursday.

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harry Bharwal

Vice-Captain: Niaz Khan

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sandeep Singh, Abdullah Khan

Batters: Vishnu Sukumaran, Khalid Shah, Hassan Eisakhel

All-rounders: Niaz Khan, Sher Khan

Bowlers: Simranjeet Singh Kang, Harry Bharwal, Harsh Desai, Asif Mumtaz

IGM vs SAC Probable XIs

Interglobe Marine: Asif Mumtaz (c), Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Luqman Hazrat, Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid, Attaullah, Amjad Gul, Touqeer Riyasat

Syed Agha CC: Simranjeet Singh Kang, Zain Ullah, Niaz Khan (c), Abdullah Khan (wk), Sher Khan, Anwar Ayoub, Khalid Shah, Harsh Desai, Shoaib Abid, Faisal Altaf, Hassan Eisakhel

