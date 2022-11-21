IGM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for CAN vs OMN, November 21, Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, 11 pm IST

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s match between Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC: This will be the first match of the campaign for Interglobe Marine, as they would be looking to carry forward their form of last season. Syed Agha CC on the other hand already got of ti a winning start this season, edging past the DCC Starlets by 17 runs.

Harsh Desai picked up two wickets in his spell whilst Noorulhadi Muslimyar and Abdul Khaliq led the way with the bat, helping them get their first points on the board.

Syed Agha CC are currently placed fourth in the CBFS T10 league table. It is still early days in the competition but they would be hoping to continue this momentum.

Interglobe Marine on the other hand, will be playing their first game of the season. They would be hopeful that the likes of Asif Khan and Asim Mumtaz can give them that fiery start, to open the campaign on a great note.

Ahead of the match between Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC; here is everything you need to know:

IGM vs SAC Telecast

The IGM vs SAC match will not be telecast on TV.

IGM vs SAC Live Streaming

This match can be streamed on the FanCode app and website

IGM vs SAC Match Details

The IGM vs SAC match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, November 21, at 11 pm IST PM IST.

IGM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Asif Khan

Vice-Captain: Harsh Desai

Suggested Playing XI for IGM vs SAC Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, Yasir kaleem

Batsmen: Asif Khan, N Muslimyar, Niaz Khan-I

All-rounders: Harsh Desai, Hazrat Luqman, Faisal Altaf

Bowlers: U Rehman, A Shafiq, Asif Mumtaz

Interglobe Marine vs Syed Agha CC Possible Staring XI:

Interglobe Marine Starting Line-up: Yasir Kaleem, CP Rizwan, Sandeep Singh, Asif Khan, Hameed Khan, Hazrat Luqman, Touqeer Riyasat, Ahmed Shafiq, Mohammad Zahid, Asif Mumtaz, Shahnawaz Khan

Syed Agha CC Predicted Starting Line-up: Abdullah Khan, Abdul Khaliq, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Zainullah, Niaz Khan-I, Abdullah Ismail, Unaib Rehman, Noor Ayobi, Faisal Altaf, Harsh Desai, Irfan Yousufzai.

