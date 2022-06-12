Hardik Pandya’s comeback is being considered one of the biggest positives for Team India, especially ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022. Until March 2022, his fitness was one of the major concerns as a back injury severely impacted his form. But his performance in the entire IPL 2022, followed by the first T20 against South Africa in Delhi was a sign that he is back with more confidence.

Former India captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar was all praise for Pandya and said he is going to be the game-changer for India, not only in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia but in every game, he is going to play for the country.

During a discussion on Star Sports earlier this week, Gavaskar opined that Pandya’s all-round skills will benefit India at every stage.

“I think he is going to be the game-changer for India, more often than not, in all the matches that are due to come, not just the World Cup but every single match that India plays, whether he bats at No. 5, whether he comes into bowl at first change or second change. Sometimes I will actually want to see him with the new ball," Gavaskar had said.

Former England Graeme Swann, who was also a part of the discussion, said Hardik’s presence not only just provides the much-needed balance to the team but it also gives the option of playing an extra spinner.

“I think the all-round package of Hardik Pandya gives India options in selection. It might give you the option of playing the extra spinner or a bowler less and strengthen your batting and going into the World Cup, I think having him as a full-blown all-rounder is key to the balance of India’s team," Swann told Star Sports.

Pandya made a remarkable comeback in Indian colours on Thursday in the opening T20I against South Africa. He scored an unbeaten 12-ball 31 with the bat and also bowled an over, albeit for 18 runs.

Earlier, in the IPL 2022, he had one of the best seasons ever. He amassed 487 runs in 16 games and plucked 8 wickets. He also registered the best T20 bowling figures – 3 for 17 in 4 overs – in the season finale which his team, Gujarat Titans, won to clinch the maiden title.

