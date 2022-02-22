'I'll Not Hold Back': Wriddhiman Saha Issues Warning To Journalist, Says 'I Was Hurt and Offended'

Days after revealing the messages from a journalist who threatened him for an interview, wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday evening gave a clarification why he didn’t expose the name of the offender.

Through a series of tweets, Saha expressed that he was hurt by the way he was treated and wanted to make sure that nobody else could ever face such kind of bullying. He further stated that on humanitarian grounds, he didn’t reveal the name of the journalist. However, he warned that if such things get repeated in the future, he won’t think twice about holding himself back.

“I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn’t want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name.

“My nature isnt such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone’s career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back," Saha wrote.

In the end, Saha thanked his fans and supporters who stood with his and extended their willingness to help the cricketer.

“I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," Saha concluded.

Last week, Saha took to Twitter to post the screenshots of the messages where an unnamed journalist threatened him after he refused to give him an interview. “After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected" journalist! This is where the journalism has gone," he tweeted.

Following the incident, people from the cricket fraternity came forward in Saha’s support and slammed the journalist. It has been also learned that the BCCI is set to look into a matter and if required, an external agency could be hired to probe cricketers’ complaints.

