'I'll Rate Him Very High': Sunil Gavaskar Picks India Youngster Who's 'Learning Very Quickly'

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has lavished massive praise on young spinner Ravi Bishnoi. The wrist-spinner had an exemplary outing against West Indies in the recently-concluded T20Is which the hosts pocketed 3-0.

Bishnoi made his international debut in the series opener in Kolkata and scalped two wickets. Moreover, he registered the 3rd best figures – 2/17 – by an India spinner on T20I debut. He ended the series with three wickets in his kitty, at a strike rate of 24.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Gavaskar lauded the 21-year-old for having a brilliant start to his international career. The former skipper was impressed by Bishnoi’s ability to keep his calm despite getting smashed for boundaries.

“I will rate him very high because of the way he kept his cool. There were a couple of overs where he got hit for fours but again the way he came. His comeback deliveries were always very good. Whenever he was hit for a boundary or clattered for a six, the next couple of balls were dot balls. That is an indication that he is learning very quickly by correcting his length," Gavaskar said.

Following a promising show against the West Indies, the selectors showed faith in Bishnoi and named him in the squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is as well. He will back the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin department.

The 3-match series begins with the opener in Lucknow on Thursday. The last two games will be played on February 26 and 27 in Dharamsala.

