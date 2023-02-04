ILT20: Kieron Pollard's String of Sublime Scores Proves He Is Not Finished; Check This Stat

There is no stopping Kieron Pollard in the International League T20. The Caribbean all-rounder is currently plying his trade for MI Emirates in the ILT20 and Pollard has been in scintillating form in the competition. With 337 runs under his belt, Pollard is currently the second-highest run-scorer in ILT20. Pollard’s strike rate has also been an astonishing 198.23. The 35-year-old has managed to notch three half-centuries in the inaugural season of ILT20 so far. The MI Emirates skipper played another blistering knock of 17-ball 43 to help his side in claiming a vital 18-run win over Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday. In his last five matches in ILT20, the Trinidad-born notched three half-centuries. In last five fixtures, Pollard has scored 265 runs at an average of 88.33 and 220 Strike Rate.

Kieron Pollard’s brilliance has got Twitter talking. A fan said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians will need Kieron Pollard in their squad. “MI needs you Polly [Kieron Pollard]," the comment read.

Another person felt that Pollard should have registered himself for the IPL 2023 mini-auction. “He should have put his name in IPL auction," read the comment.

One user voiced a similar opinion and commented, “Gonna miss him in IPL."

This fan wrote, “Now it feels like he deserved one more season in IPL."

Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from IPL in November last year bringing the curtains down on his 13-year association with the Mumbai Indians franchise. Pollard will remain to be a part of the franchise as a batting coach.

Overall, Pollard featured in 189 IPL games for the five-time IPL winners and scored 3412 runs at a strike rate of 147.32. Pollard also has 69 wickets to his name in IPL. Pollard made his IPL debut in 2010 during a match against Delhi Capitals. In IPL, he was last seen in action, against Kolkata Knight Riders in May last year.

Coming back to ILT20, Kieron Pollard-led MI Emirates currently occupy the third spot in the standings. After recording five wins from nine games, MI Emirates have 11 points in their kitty.

