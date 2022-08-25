ILT20 Players’ Roster Boasts Enviable, Diverse International Flair and Flavour

The ink has now dried on ILT20’s impressive International signings which sees the inaugural roster boast representation of 84-Internationals. 72 are from ICC Full Member countries, with a remarkable line-up of 12-players from seven Associate Nations, and a ground-breaking 24 from the UAE will be added to the squads.

Showcasing a diverse, international flair and flavor, players from Afghanistan, Australia, England, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies (Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, and Trinidad), have added their names to the make-up of ILT20’s six-teams, with Italy, Namibia, Nepal, The Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, USA, and the UAE rounding out the Associate contributions. And, while the process for signing UAE players will be announced in due course, a number of teams have started to confirm their coaching units, offering up names of some of the most outstanding minds of today’s game.

Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket General Secretary said; “We are very pleased to congratulate the teams, and their management, on their hard work and efforts in securing and announcing such an impressive list of talent." “We are excited to see such a striking roster of well-known, established, and elite cricket players, who will deliver thrilling, competitive cricket for fans across the world to get behind and cheer." “We are equally thrilled to see a strong-number of young, upcoming, and world-class talent play alongside seasoned cricket veterans which will only bode well for the future of cricket."

Rahul Johri, President – Business, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, said, “ZEE is delighted to bring ILT20 to cricket fans across the world through its linear television and digital streaming platform ZEE5. With such an incredible line-up of cricket stars, we are confident that the combination of thrilling elements of entertainment and unceasing energy of T20 cricket will excite viewers and surpass all expectations."

Making its debut in January (2023), the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s exemplary, world-class Cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, and will be broadcast live on ZEE’s linear television as well as on digital streaming platform ZEE5.

Franchise teams include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global). ILT20 news, updates and interactive chat can be found via @ILT20Official on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, Snapchat and Linkedin.

