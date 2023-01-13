ILT20 Schedule, Format And Live Streaming Details: All You Need to Know About UAE's T20 League

The United Arab Emirates is now all set to host their very own T20 franchise tournament, International League T20 (ILT20). The inaugural edition of the ILT20 is set to get underway today. Six teams – Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, Desert Vipers, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors- will feature in the ILT20 tournament’s first edition. In the opening fixture of the competition, Dubai Capitals will be up against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium. Overall, 34 matches are slated to take place across three different venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The final match of the tournament will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 12.
As the cricket fraternity is set to witness another cracker of a franchise tournament, it is time to take a look at all the details about the ILT20.
Squads:
Dubai Capitals- Rovman Powell (c), Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen
Abu Dhabi Knight Riders- Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover
MI Emirates- Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Bas de Leede, Brad Wheal
Gulf Giants- James Vince (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope
Sharjah Warriors- Moeen Ali (c), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan
Desert Vipers- Colin Munro (c), Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga
Schedule
13 January: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders- 7:30pm
14 January: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriors- 7:30pm
15 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Gulf Giants- 3:30pm
15 January: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors- 7:30pm
16 January: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants- 7:30pm
17 January: Sharjah Warriors vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
18 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm
19 January: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants- 7:30pm
20 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm
21 January: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors- 3:30pm
21 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
22 January: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants- 3:30pm
22 January: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
23 January: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriors- 7:30pm
24 January: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
25 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants- 7:30pm
26 January: Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals- 7:30pm
27 January: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
28 January: Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders- 3:30 pm
28 January: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm
29 January: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
30 January: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals- 7:30pm
31 January: Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm
1 February: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
2 February: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers- 7:30pm
3 February: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
4 February: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants- 3:30pm
4 February: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors- 7:30pm
5 February: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates- 7:30pm
6 February: Sharjah Warriors vs Gulf Giants- 7:30pm
8 February: Qualifier – P1 vs P2- 7:30pm
9 February: Eliminator – P3 vs P4- 7:30pm
10 February: Qualifier 2 – Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator- 7:30pm
12 February: Final- Winner Q1 v Winner Q2- 7:30pm
Live Streaming and Live Telecast
The ILT20 matches will be televised on Zee Network in India. The matches will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.
Format
All six teams will face each other twice in the league stage on a home and away-basis. After the completion of the league stage, the top four sides will qualify for the playoffs.
