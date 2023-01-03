ILT20 Stats Not Legitimate, Won't Be Counted Under List A T20 Records

The International Cricket Council has stated that the upcoming T20 franchise league tournament in UAE - ILT20 will not be receiving List A status.

The franchise league tournament is expected to bring a revolution in UAE cricket but the latest developments might put some dent in the organisers’ plans. According to ICC’s regulations, any T20 tournament organised/hosted by non-Full Members nations cannot attain List A T20 status. According to a report in The Cricketer, the governing body confirmed to them that the records made in ILT20 will not be counted in the List A numbers or T20 records.

“The UAE ILT20 has been sanctioned by the ICC but List A T20 status will not be granted to this event as it does not meet the criteria in the regulations," an ICC spokesperson told The Cricketer.

Earlier, the Global T20 Canada also went through the same as none of its stats were counted in List A records despite the involvement of big stars like Chris Gayle and Steve Smith.

Meanwhile, the ILT20 will kickstart with the blockbuster clash between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as the League gets underway on Friday January 13 (2023).

Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium’s first game is on Saturday 14 January, a mouth-watering clash between Reliance Group’s MI Emirates and Capri Global’s Sharjah Warriors. The same two teams participate in the opening fixture at the famed Sharjah Cricket Stadium on January 17.

With ten matches scheduled in Abu Dhabi, sixteen in Dubai and eight in Sharjah, the competition will set the UAE-cricketing stage on fire with stars such as Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard, and Wanindu Hasaranga, as well as a number of UAE’s elite playing in a total 34 matches, boasting five-weekend-day double-headers, and where the six franchises will play each other twice before the playoffs, culminating in the thrilling final in Dubai on February 12 (2023).

Franchise teams, comprising 84 International and 24 UAE-based players, include Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders), Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital), Dubai Capitals (GMR), Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline), MI Emirates (Reliance Industries), and Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global).

