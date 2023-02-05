Home » Cricket Home » News » ILT20: Yusuf Pathan to lead Dubai Capitals for remainder of the season

ILT20: Yusuf Pathan to lead Dubai Capitals for remainder of the season

The Dubai Capitals will take on the MI Emirates in their last league match of the DP World ILT20 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 15:53 IST

Dubai

Dubai Capitals' Yusuf Pathan.
New Delhi: Dubai Capitals on Sunday named former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan as captain of their side for the remainder of the DP World ILT20, currently being held in the UAE.

The team is currently in fifth place in the points table.

