'I'm 100 Per Cent Ready to go': Rising Australia Star Declares Himself Fit For Indore Test

Ahead of the third Test, Australia have received a massive boost with their allrounder Cameron Green declaring himself fully fit after missing the first two matches as he recovered from an injury. Green, touted as the next big thing in Australian cricket, hurt his finger during the home Test series against South Africa.

While he watched from the sidelines, Australia were blown apart in Nagpur and Delhi with their dream of winning the Border Gavaskar Trophy going up in smoke as holders India took an unassailable 2-0 lead. To make it worse, David Warner ended up with a fractured elbow and Jos Hazlewood, who also sat out from the first two matches, was sent home after not recovering from an Achilles issue.

Also Read: Pat Cummins to Miss 3rd Test, Steve Smith Named Australia Captain

Advertisement

“I was so, so close last game but I think probably having an extra week has helped a lot, so I’m 100 per cent ready to go," Green said.

“I went for a sweep to a pretty new ball, just caught the very end of it and had a bit of pain at the back of my finger, but apart from that it’s been really sweet the last two weeks, I’ve got a lot of confidence in it," he added.

It was expected that Green could be back in the eleven for the Delhi Test purely as a batter but it wasn’t the case. The 23-year-old though hinted he might very well end up bowling in Indore considering the finger feels ‘completely fine’ now.

“My bowling is actually going really well, I think we probably thought the ball on the back of the finger rolling off might be painful but that’s been completely fine," he said.

Also Read: Deepak Chahar Hopes to Emulate ‘No.1 Allrounder’ Hardik Pandya

Advertisement

“I had my first hit probably four or five days ago against the pace bowlers and felt completely fine," he added.

Green has played played 18 Tests and scored 806 runs at 35.04 including six half-centuries. With his right-arm pace bowling, he has taken 23 wickets at 29.78 including a five-wicket haul.

The third Test starts from March 1.

Get the latest Cricket News here