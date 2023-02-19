'I’m 50 Years Old, Can’t Handle So Much Cholesterol Anymore', Rahul Dravid Jokes at Virat Kohli's Kulcha Chole Offer

Team Indian registered an emphatic win over Australi in the second test of the Border-Gavaskar series in New Delhi to claim a 2-0 lead over the visitors.

During India’s first innings former captain Virat Kohli was sent back to the dressing room following a controversial LBW dismissal off a Matthew Kunhemann delivery and the maverick batsman was less than pleased as he returned to the pavilion.

He was seen venting out in frustration to coach Rahul Dravid after the dismissal but seemed to have been given a pick-me-up card as his food arrived. It was assumed that it was Kohli’s favourite dish, Chole Bhature, that had done the trick but Dravid later revealed that it was indeed Kulcha Chole that was brought out for the consumption of the batter.

Dravid went on to joke that he was offered the same by the attacking batsman but turned it down citing his advancing age.

‘It wasn’t Chole Bhature, it was Kulcha Chole. He was tempting me with it but I said I’m 50 years old, I can’t handle so much cholesterol anymore’

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were the toast of the town as the touring Aussies had no answer to the Indian spinners, who scalped all 10 wickets in the second innings of the game with Jadeja dismissing 7 batters and Ashwin responsible for the rest of them.

India chased down the total of 117 set by Australia to seal a six-wicket win on day three of the second test.

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first in the second test of the tour before succumbing to the Indian bowling attack for 263 runs with Usman Khawaja top scoring with 81.

In reply, India got to 262 in the first innings thanks to Axar Patel’s knock of 72 runs, which gave Australia a 1-run lead to build on.

But, the hosts turned the game on its head as Jadeja and Ashwin weaved their magic at the Feroz Shah Kotla to wrap up the Aussie second innings for 113 runs before the Indian batters finished the job for the home side.

The third test of the series is scheduled to be played in Indore on the 1st of March.

