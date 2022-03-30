'I'm Always Going to be Around Anyway': MS Dhoni's Reply to Devon Conway on CSK Captaincy

MS Dhoni surprised everyone with his decision to give up Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy before the start of Indian Premier League season. Dhoni, who had been leading the Chennai franchise since the inception of IPL in 2008, passed the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. While the move came as a major disappointment for fans, it also affected some of his teammmates. A case in point is CSK’s latest acquisition Devon Conway.

The New Zealand opener said he was looking forward to playing under Dhoni’s leadership and urged him to lead the squad one more season. “I said, ‘you’re sure you don’t want to captain one more season so I can play under you as captain?’ But he said, ‘No, but I am always going to be around anyway. It was really cool," Convoy said in a video posted by CSK on Twitter.

The Kiwi cricketer said that both Dhoni and CSK’s newly appointed skipper Jadeja are very down to earth. Recalling a recent incident when he got a chance to have lunch with Dhoni and Jadeja, Convoy said the two were very easy to get along with and talk to.

Convoy made his IPL debut for CSK against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the inaugural game of the tournament. The left-hander to failed to make a mark and was dismissed for 3 off 8 balls as CSK got restricted to 131 for 5 in their 20 overs. Dhoni emerged the highest scorer for the Chennai team scoring 50 off 38 balls. In reply, Shreyas Iyer led KKR chased down the total in 18.3 overs with six wickets remaining.

CSK will next face Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday in the IPL.

