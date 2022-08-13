'I’m Blessed to be a Bharatiya': MS Dhoni Changes His Instagram DP to Mark 75 Years of India's Independence

Legendary captain and one of the greatest cricketers to have graved the game MS Dhoni on Saturday changed his profile picture on Instagram account to mark the 75 years of Indian independence. While Dhoni has a sizeable following across social media, he rarely posts anything.

Also Read: ‘There Are Better Fast Bowlers in Indian T20 Cricket Than Shami’

It’s a reflection of his reclusiveness as he continue to fiercely guard his personal life. Recently, Rishabh Pant tried dragging him into an Instagram Live session but Dhoni, upon quickly realising what was happening, shut down the call.

Advertisement

His new display picture comprises India’s tricolour alongside a quote in Sanskrit which translates to ‘I’m blessed to be a Bharatiya’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged everyone to put the ‘tiranga’ as the display picture of their social media accounts with India celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 via Instagram as he shared a montage of his top moments in India colours set to his favourite song ‘Main Pal do Pal ka Shayar Hoon‘. The stunning announcement took the cricketing world by surprise with the two-time world cup winning captain bidding goodbye in his inimitable style.

However, he continues to play in the Indian Premier League where he captains Chennai Super Kings - a franchise he has led to four titles.

Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara Blasts 22 Runs in an Over

Dhoni first made his name as a big-hitting top-order batter before being handed over the India captaincy at the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. India, who weren’t among the favourites, went on to win the title.

Advertisement

Nearly four years later, Dhoni led India to their second ODI World Cup title win and then in 2013 as his team won their maiden Champions Trophy, he became the only captain to have won all three major ICC titles.

Dhoni will return to action next IPL season which all likeliness will be the last of his storied career.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here