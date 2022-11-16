‘I'm Certainly Closer to The End Than the Start’: Steve Smith Opens Up About Future Plans

Former Australian Test captain Steve Smith opened up about his future plans ahead of the team’s ODI series against T20 World Cup champions England.

Smith, 33 started playing international cricket in 2010 but now feels that he is at the end of his career despite admitting that there is cricket left in him.

While speaking to The Daily Telegraph, about his future plans, he said, “No, I don’t have a plan, but I’m 33 now. I’ve been playing international cricket for 13 years. It is a long time. I’m still enjoying it, but I’m certainly closer to the end than the start, that’s for sure."

So far, Smith has represented Australia in 87 Tests, scoring 8161 runs at an average of 60.01, including 28 centuries. He also represented his country in 136 One-Day matches and 63 T20s.

Smith had a roller-coaster career as he faced some downfalls as well but it is to be noted that he has been one of the finest Test crickets in Australia.

He is currently in the sixth position of the leading test-run scorers’ list, only behind Matthew Hayden (8625), Michael Clarke (8643), Steve Waugh (10,927), Allan Border (11,174) and Ricky Ponting (13,378).

He has also achieved several laurels in his career, such as winning the ICC player of the year twice, ICC Men’s Test player of the decade (2011-2020), ICC Test Team of the Year (2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), Allan Border Medal (2015, 2018, 2021).

However, at this stage of his career, he has the luxury to take a back seat and not take much pressure as there are youngsters like Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, and Cameron Green, who can be fierce with the bat on the pitch.

To this, Smith admitted that there is less pressure than there was earlier.

“I liked the added pressure and responsibility. I probably thrived under it. I’m not sure whether down towards the back end of my career it has taken a toll. I think there’s probably a bit less pressure than there potentially used to be," he said.

He further added, “There are guys making valuable contributions all around with the bat."

“You’d expect a couple of us to come off each innings almost in a way, which is really good for the team. We’ve got a good squad of batters together, and the guys are playing some good cricket."

Smith, will be back in a Test jersey against West Indies and South Africa when the team face Australia in a series of Tests.

The first test against the West Indies will take place on November 30 (Wednesday) at Optus Stadium in Perth.

