'I'm Going to Disturb Him': Hasan Ali Excited to Team up With James Anderson at Lancashire

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali will be representing Lancashire as their overseas player for six matches of the ongoing County Championship. Ali hopes to glean as much knowledge from James Anderson as possible and also pick up the craft of swinging the ball both ways.

“Honestly, it’s too cold for me," Ali was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “But yeah, I have to adjust. I would like to thank the Lancashire management for the opportunity. I’m very excited and looking forward to sharing the dressing room with their players; obviously we have Jimmy bhai, Jimmy Anderson, so I’m very happy and very excited."

“Honestly, I never spoke with him before. But now I’m going to have a lot of questions to ask him. I’m going to disturb him. We know he’s a great bowler. He swings the ball both ways. I’m going to learn how he swings the ball both ways, especially the cross-seam ball. I’m going to learn it," he added.

Ali will be reuniting with another England pacer in Saqib Mahmood with whom he played together for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

“Saqib spoke with me this morning," he said. “He told me the ball reverses here. We know how to reverse the ball as Pakistan bowlers, since childhood, we used the reverse-swing because they’re tough conditions for the bowlers in Pakistan, dry conditions. It’s similar here. I know the weather is chill, but the square is dry and the wicket is dry so hopefully [I will] get some reverse."

