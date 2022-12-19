'I'm Keeping Myself Fit': Amit Mishra Hopeful of Getting Picked in IPL 2023 Mini Auction

Veteran India spinner Amit Mishra said that he is hopeful to be picked by a franchise in the upcoming auction of Indian Premier League. Mishra went unsold in the last season’s mega auction as he last played an IPL match in the 2019 season for Delhi Capitals. The leg-spinner has an impeccable record in the cash-rich league with 166 wickets in 154 matches.

Mishra feels that he has still 2-3 good years left in him and gave assurance about his fitness as he highlighted his recent show in domestic cricket.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against Bangladesh in Dhaka: Report

Advertisement

“I have some 2-3 years of cricket left in me. I am keeping myself fit and my performance in domestic cricket last and this season have not been bad either. I am hopeful to be bought by a franchise at this week’s IPL auction," Mishra told PTI.

He also talked about the success of wrist spinners in limited-overs cricket as he pointed out his and Yuzvendra Chahal’s impressive record in IPL.

“Earlier, people thought that the utility of leg spin was diminishing down with the advent of T20 cricket. But they have been completely proved wrong. Leg spin is not just effective in Test cricket but it’s equally effective in limited-overs cricket. Just look at the IPL. I being a leg spinner, along with Yuzvendra Chahal are the two most successful Indian bowlers in IPL history.

Leg-spinners also had a massive impact in the recently concluded T20 World Cup where Adil Rashid, Wanindu Hasaranga and Adam Zampa were highly impressive for their teams. However, India missed the same tricky during the mega tournament as Yuzvendra Chahal didn’t get a chance in the XI for a single match

ALSO READ | ‘He Might Have to Wait if Rohit Returns’: Ex-India Cricketer’s Verdict on Shubman Gill’s Chances in Tests

Advertisement

Mishra suggested that India have a plethora of talent when it comes to leg spin in domestic cricket and have all the potential to get a place in the Indian team.

“So why not have more opportunities for the leg spinners in all formats of the game. India has a big pool of leg spinners. We have quality spinners in domestic cricket. I do not want to take names but there are more than half a dozen leggies who have the potential to get into the Indian side. I am very happy to train any young leg spinner who comes up to me for help," he said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here