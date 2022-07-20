'I'm Not Going to be Part of Legends League Cricket': BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday denied the rumours of his participation in the upcoming edition of Legends Cricket League. Earlier, the tournament announced the former Indian captain will be part of the 2022 season.

The organisers released a statement on Ganguly’s participation. The press release quoted Ganguly as saying, “It is going to be a lot of fun playing with other legends."

However, Ganguly denied it completely and said it’s not true and he is not going to take part in the tournament.

“No, I am not going to be a part of Legends League Cricket. The news isn’t true," Ganguly told NDTV.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on the plea of the BCCI seeking to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers including President Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli deferred till Thursday the matter after senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the BCCI, sought adjournment.

Meanwhile, veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his partnership in the Legends Cricket League. He will join former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Australia’s speedster Brett Lee, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup-winning former England captain, Eoin Morgan.

Recently, former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson and recently retired former India wicket-keeper batter Parthiv Patel have also confirmed to be part of season 2. Besides them, three more Indian players, spinner Pragyan Ojha, all-rounder Reetinder Sodhi and former Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda also confirmed to be part of the upcoming Player draft process of the league.

Ex-Sri Lanka captain Thisara Perera has also joined the league. A Legend for the island country, he used to lead Sri Lanka in White-ball cricket.

The second season of the LLC will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers. It is all set to commence on September 20 with the finals taking place on October 10.

