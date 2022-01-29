'I'm Not Too Sure he Can be the Captain'-Bharat Arun Prefers A Captain That Bats

With Virat Kohli stepping down, the speculations are rife on who could be India’s next Test captain. While in all likelihood Rohit Sharma can become the Test captain, names of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are also doing the rounds with Sunil Gavaskar backing the Delhi youngster. KL’s captaincy skills took a beating in South Africa, but in Pant India have someone whom they can invest for a long long time. Although former India bowling coach Bharat Arun said the team needs someone who could look at things being unfazed. A rational person, someone like Rohit Sharma.

“It has to be someone who can look at it rationally, as to what can be done for this team to get better. I think yes, Rohit Sharma is there, he’s a very astute captain who has proved it wherever he has captained,’ he said. ‘He’s got the best out of the players and since Virat has given up the captaincy, Rohit with his experience is one of the best captains," he told News9.

With Rohit being on the wrong side of his thirties, and his fitness in question, the Pundits have already pointed out at someone like Pant who is young and can be a long-term investment. Besides, Jasprit Bumrah also threw his hat in the ring. So, shall Bumrah be named Test captain? Arun feels surely not.

“I would prefer a batsman because he can play in all three formats without being rested as much," said Arun. “Jasprit Bumrah is someone who has the mind to do it but then again, giving the captaincy to Bumrah … would be able to sustain all three formats all the time? That is the big question," he said. “Bumrah is the one bowler we have to really take care of. He needs to be given sufficient breaks between matches and series, for him to stay fresh. So taking all this into account, I’m not too sure he can be the captain.'"

