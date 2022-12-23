Mumbai Indians entered the IPL 2023 mini-auction on Friday with a purse of Rs 20.55 crore. Aiming to restructure their squad, the franchise was keen to find an all-rounder who can fit in the shoes of Kieron Pollard. The former West Indies captain had earlier announced his retirement from the tournament but the franchise opted to have him as the batting coach.

The event in Kochi had an electrifying start with some class overseas players bagging lucrative contracts. Australia’s Cameron Green was one of the players who forced the franchises to go berserk behind him.

The bidding war for Green began with Mumbai Indians raising the paddle first. The likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals also joined the race but the 5-time champions ultimately managed to get the Australian all-rounder in the camp.

Cameron“Obviously, I’m pinching myself. I think joining such a great team in Mumbai, we obviously got such a history, all the past players that have played for them, and how great they are and how good the team is at the moment. I think you can look through all the players, playing with them, Rohit, Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav to name a few," Green told Star Sports Network.

Green will join compatriots Tim David and Jason Behrendorff in the MI camp. The all-rounder said he is looking forward to returning to India and playing for the Mumbai franchise.

“Yeah, having Tim David, and Jason Behrendorff also from Australia, so I’m so excited. We’ve got so much talent that you can learn from them and improve your game. I loved my time in India for the two weeks then, so I’m happy I’m going to come back and be playing with the Mumbai Indians," Green added.

IPL 2023 is going to be the maiden season for Cameron Green. As far as his international career is concerned, the all-rounder has played 8 games, scoring 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75. He has also bowled in 7 innings and has taken 5 wickets.

