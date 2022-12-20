'I’m Same As Before, Just My Time Has Changed'-Suryakumar Yadav After Being Chased By Fans

Suryakumar Yadav had to toil hard for making a name. Despite coming onto the scene in 2011 when he made his Ranji Trophy debut, SKY would spend a few more years in exile before the public perception and campaigning on social media helped build his case for Team India. Eventually the 2020 Australia tour snub really worked in his favour. The 29-year-old’s eye to eye with Virat Kohli also helped him win a number of fans. Here was this domestic stalwart who had scored loads of runs and continues to play IPL. What’s wrong with the selectors? Thankfully, people who mattered took note and he made his debut in 2021 at a ripe age and the rest is history.

‘Ye Pitch To Sochne Se Bhi Zyada Tez Hai’-When Suryakumar Yadav Had a Reality Check At Perth

Back in the day, his life was private. He could go out and have dinner whenever he liked. Appeared in public functions at will. Well, that has now changed. Thanks to his sublime form in the entire 2021-22 season, he quickly rose to become the crowd favourite and with it came loads of adulation which caused him some panic.

“Everywhere I’m going, I have been chased by people, which is new for me. Every Indian I met in Australia or New Zealand, even at the Singapore airport, a couple screamed “Suryakumar Yadav, how are you." I was shocked and wondered why they are doing this, aisa mein kya kar diya (what have I done)?," he told The Indian Express.

“There has been a change for sure. I’m the same as before, just my time has changed. Now the family knows that it won’t be easy to travel with them. Earlier we used to go out for family dinners or a movie. These are the things I enjoyed, but now I know there will be restrictions."

Moreover, he has his own technique to let off steam. He would watch some movies on a loop. Some of them had cult following. Like Hera Pheri, Andaz Apna Apna, Chup Chup Ke.

“I like to watch Andaz Apna Apna, Chup Chup Ke, Golmaal, Hulchul, Heri Pheri. I can watch them endless times. Be it a World Cup game or any other game, I will watch it in my room on my phone. My wife has asked me to maintain a work-life balance."

The 31-year-old has been in fantastic form this year in T20Is. In 31 T20I matches this year, he has scored 1,164 runs at an average of 46.56, with two centuries and nine fifties and the best score of 117. He is also the highest T20I run-scorer this year.

