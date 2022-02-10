'I’m Someone Who Can’t Talk High About Himself...Everyone Knows What Happened in Australia'

Former India Test Vice Captain Ajinkya Rahane is going through a tough time. Runs have dried up for this Mumbai ‘Khadoos’ since that amazing hundred at MCG which saw India level up the four match Test series after they were bundled out for just 36 in the series opener. The Mumbaikar has averaged just 20 since that day! Meanwhile his detractors are gunning for his head. In these circumstances, he is getting ready to prove himself one more time, appearing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022 where he will be playing under Prithvi Shaw.

Speaking to Boria Majumdar, Rahane opened his heart out, for he usually doesn’t speak like this on public platforms. “I just smile when people say my career is finished, people who know the sport don’t talk like that – everyone knows what happened in Australia and even before it, my contribution in red-ball cricket, people who love the sport will talk sensibly," he said during a chat with Boria Mazumdar on his show ‘Backstage with Boria’."

“I know how I have performed and I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, and that’s not in my nature to go out there and take credit. However, there were a few decisions that I personally had to make on the field but the credit went to someone else. To me, it was important that we won the series and it was a historic series. For me, that was really special."

Rahane took over from Kohli after India were bundled out for their lowest ever Test score—36. Team needed someone for inspiration when he stood up and delivered with a century at the hallowed MCG. India went onto beat Australia with the new skipper hitting the winning shot.

“Sometimes, I used to smile within because of the fact that whatever I did in the field, I won’t be able to boast about whatever I did on the field because I’m someone who can’t talk high about himself, but I knew what all I did on the field."

“Yes, I believe in my abilities. I’ve been batting really well and I believe I still have good cricket left in me".

