'I'm Sure He'll Come Through This': Virat Kohli Gets Support from Former Sri Lanka Captain Amid Poor Form

It’s been quite a long since the Indian cricket fans witnessed Virat Kohli going all guns blazing on the field. His rough patch has become an international issue that is being discussed after and before every series India are playing currently.

Kohli smashed an international hundred back in 2019, against Bangladesh in the day-night Test in Kolkata. Since then, he has been struggling to remain among runs. Even relinquishing leadership in the T20 and Test formats hasn’t helped him get his lost batting mojo back. The year 2022 has been very harsh for him as he had one of the worst IPL seasons in which he couldn’t average even 20.

ALSO READ | ‘At 36, I’m Fitter Than Ever Before’: Senior Batter Wants to be an Asset Until he Plays for Team India

Advertisement

Amid the rough patch, several former cricketers who have played with or against the ace India batter believe that he would soon come out of a prolonged slump in form. Mahela Jayawardene is the latest individual to join the bandwagon.

The former Sri Lanka skipper featured in the latest episode of The ICC Review show in which he said that Kohli has got the tools to come out of the ongoing rough patch.

“It is unfortunate what Virat is going through right now at the moment, but he is a quality player. I believe Virat has the tools to come out of it (the form slump). He has done that in the past as well and I’m sure he’ll come through this. Class is permanent and form is temporary," said Jayawardene in the latest episode of The ICC Review show.

On Monday, Kohli, along with fellow batter KL Rahul, made a return to India’s T20I side for the Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE. Kohli has been in a prolonged lean patch, not scoring a century in international cricket since November 2019.

He returns to the side having last featured during India’s tour of England in July and was rested for the white-ball tour of West Indies and the upcoming ODIs against Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Kohli also has been short of T20I match practice since the 2021 World Cup, playing just four games — two against the West Indies at home and two against England. He didn’t have an impressive IPL 2022, making just two half-centuries and a total of 341 runs from 16 innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here