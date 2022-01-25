I'm Sure He'll do Wonders For India: Dinesh Karthik Wants Suryakumar Yadav to Get a Long Run in ODI Team

Veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik heaped huge praises on India’s middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and asked the management to give him a long run in the ODI format. The stylish batter only played in the last match of the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa. He played a handy 39-run knock to take the game closer in 288-chase but India lost the match by 4 runs. However, Suryakumar looked fluent during his knock as Karthik feels that he is batting on a different planet.

Karthik said that Suryakumar deserves a long run in the senior team and with his ability to play 360-degree shots, it is very hard to set the field for him.

Advertisement

“Suryakumar Yadav is batting on a different planet altogether, the kind of shots, the kind of positions, and the execution put together. He made batting look way easier than it was in that situation. Give him a long run, I’m sure he will do wonders for India. But, he needs a long run, now every time he comes out, he is under pressure from the players above and below him. It is very hard to set fields for him," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

The wicketkeeper batter further said that SKY can bat at any position in the middle-order but he specifically wants him to bat at no.5 or 6.

“SKY will play with the same tempo in any position. For Mumbai Indians also, he plays in a similar way coming in at No.3. You will get a good amount of runs if you play him at No.4 or 5, but I will bat him at No.5 or 6 in ODI cricket because he turns around games in quick time on a consistent basis."

>Also Read | SA vs IND ODIs, India Report Card: Shikhar Dhawan Makes Strong Comeback But Middle-Order Disappoints

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Karthik also talked about the batting position of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and said that he can take the game deep.

“Jadeja is ready to bat at No.6, in fact, he is batting so well that he can play at No.5 as well. He is not the reckless kid anymore, he is using his head now and winning games with the bat, and in white-ball cricket, his stronger suit might be his batting. He will deliver for you consistently because he has got a good head on his shoulders and he knows how to take a game deep," Karthik added.

Jadeja is currently recovering from an injury on his right forearm which he sustained during the Test series against New Zealand last year.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here