'I'm Sure Rahul Dravid And Rohit Sharma Are Not Considering Dropping Virat Kohli' - Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan believes that the head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma are not considering the option of dropping Virat Kohli from the T20I team despite his lean patch with the bat. The rise of young players like Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav has put pressure on Kohli to retain his place in India’s T20I XI.

The batting maverick has been going through a rough patch and it continued in the second T20I where he was dismissed on just 1. India have adapted a new fearless approach with the bat which has put Kohli under the scanner who usually takes some time to get settled in the middle and then unleashes himself on the bowler in the last five overs.

However, Vaughan feels that picking a player on the basis of his past record is not an ideal thing to do.

“He (Virat) needs to score runs at a good strike rate. I am sure Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma are not considering dropping him. But you can’t just keep picking a player because of what he has done in the past," Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

The former England skipper further suggested Kohli should take a break from cricket and miss the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies.

“I have been saying he needs a break as it will do him a world of good. So missing the five T20Is against West Indies will be best thing to happen to him. But if there was ever a ground where you could get a quick score with great strike rate, Trent Bridge is the ground to get your form back," he added.

Meanwhile, former India pacer Zaheer Khan said that India should make a few changes to their XI for the last T20I to give chance to young players like Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Ravi Bishnoi.

“It will be interesting to see how India approaches the third game now. Are we going to see a lot of changes now with the series in the pocket, or are we going to have the same XI. I would like to see maybe Avesh, Umran or Bishnoi get a game. From England’s point of view, the pressure of the series is off. So we might get to see something different," Zaheer said.

