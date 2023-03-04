'I'm Sure You're Making Heaven a More Charming Place': Sachin's Heartfelt Note for Shane Warne

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday remembered one of his greatest on-field rivals, Shane Warner. Last year on this day, the Australian legend took his last breath before leaving the entire world in a state of shock. On Saturday, as people observed his first death anniversary, Sachin came up with a heartfelt note on his social media.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin expressed his emotions and said, he not only misses Warne as a cricketer but also as a friend.

“We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!" Sachin wrote.

The Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne Rivalry

The on-field rivalry between Sachin and Warne used to be one of the best in the game and the 90s kids all know about it. It all began back in 1992 when Warne made his Test debut against India in which Sachin smashed an unbeaten 148. The rivalry lasted nearly two decades until they drew curtains on their respective careers.

The memories of the 1996 World Cup stand out when Sachin tried to bail India out of a tricky situation. While chasing 259 in Mumbai, India were reeling at 6 for 2 in 7 overs and then came the master Blaster who blasted an 84-ball 90. Sanjay Manjrekar also scored 62 off 91 but the Men in Blue fell 16 runs short.

Sachin gave him ‘nightmares’

Years after getting tough competition on the field, Warne had said, “I can promise you Sachin is not my dreams and thoughts today. I can’t recall which year it was but he played terrific Innings and they won test matches (against Australia). I said probably, as a throwaway line tongue-in-cheek I said probably have nightmares about Sachin’s drive. I promise you I don’t think about Sachin in my sleep."

Shane Warne’s Death

On March 4 last year, Warne’s manager broke the shocking news to the world, stating that the 52-year-old Australia legend was no more. The initial reports suggested that Warne died alone in a hotel room under mysterious circumstances. Later, It was found that the spin legend had experienced chest pains prior to his death in Thailand.

