'I'm the Third Eye for Rohit, Making Sure He Gets His Angle': Dinesh Karthik Regrets Missing DRS Call in Mohali T20I

India are up against Australia in the third and final T20I at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, today (September 25). Ahead of the match, during the pre-match press conference, Indian wicket keeper Dinesh Karthik opened up about missing out on DRS call in Mohali during the first T20I.

He said that he regrets missing the DRS the other day during the first T20I as it costed them the game. He further stated that he is the third eye to Rohit Sharma and will look forward to make all the things right in wicket-keeping department.

He said, “On the other day, I missed one. In the heat of things, I just ran for the ball and completely missed it. It actually cost us in that game. Those are important calls that you need to be aware of as a keeper. In many ways, I’m the third eye for Rohit Sharma as well making sure he gets his angle, gets his bowling changes right, give him the right options, throw him the right question and then I’m sure he has the ability to give the right answer. But I need to make sure I’m watching all the right things possible."

The incident happened in the first match when Yuzvendra Chahal had trapped Steve Smith in front of the stumps as he was looking to drop it on the leg side and pinch a single. However, Karthik, the man behind the stumps did not appeal for leg-before. Later, the replay showed that the ball was going on to hit the stumps.

Further, when the skipper saw the footage on the big screen, he was seen disappointed with Karthik. A similar incident happened again in the match when Umesh Yadav trapped Glenn Maxwell in front of the stumps but Karthik was again unsure. However, Rohit went for the review and then hilariously held Karthik’s neck.

In the second T20I, Karthik was the match finisher as he smashed a six and a four to finish the match in style, leading India to a six wicket win against Australia at Nagpur.

Karthik has also been included in the third T20I and will be the best for finishing the match for India. However, it has to be seen how he will be taking his wicket keeping skills forward.

