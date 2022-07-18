IM vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Isle of Man and Turkey: In the upcoming Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022, table-toppers Isle of Man will clash with Turkey at the Kerava National Cricket Ground.

Turkey are in desperate need of a victory in the T20 World Cup Qualifier. They have lost all their three league matches so far to occupy the last place in the points table. The team is heading into the Monday match after losing its last game to Serbia by seven wickets.

On the other hand, Isle of Man are enjoying a splendid ride in the competition. They have won all three league games to sit at the top in Group 2. In their last game, the team chased the target of 121 runs with ease against Romania to score a victory by eight wickets.

Ahead of the match between Isle of Man and Turkey, here is everything you need to know:

IM vs TUR Telecast

Isle of Man vs Turkey game will not be telecast in India.

IM vs TUR Live Streaming

The IM vs TUR fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IM vs TUR Match Details

Isle of Man and Turkey will play against each other at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland at 6:30 PM IST on July 18, Monday.

IM vs TUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - George Burrows

Vice-Captain - Edward Beard

Suggested Playing XI for IM vs TUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Carl Hartman

Batters: Nathan Knights, George Burrows, Cagri Bayraktar, Gokhan Alta

All-rounders: Jacob Butler, Shamsullah Ehsan, Edward Beard

Bowlers: Matthew Ansell, Joseph Burrows, Ali Turkmen

IM vs TUR Probable XIs:

Isle of Man: Adam McAuley, Nathan Knights, George Burrows, Carl Hartman(wk), Dollin Jansen, Matthew Ansell, Chris Langford, Jacob Butler, Kieran Cawte, Edward Beard, Joseph Burrows

Turkey: Ali Turkmen, Tunahan Ulutuna, Tunahan Turan, Emin Kuyumcu, Cagri Bayraktar, Gokhan Alta, Ilyas Ataullah, Shamsullah Ehsan, Romeo Nath (wk), Zafer Durmaz, Hasan Cakir

