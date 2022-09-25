IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction: India A vs New Zealand A Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's second unofficial ODI IN-A vs NZ-A match, September 25, MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, 9 am IST

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s second unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A:

New Zealand A will be aiming to clinch a much-needed victory in the second unofficial ODI and secure a comeback in the series against India. The second unofficial ODI between India A and New Zealand A will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

India A had kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first unofficial ODI by seven wickets. Batting first, Kiwis could only manage to post a paltry total of 167 in 40.2 overs. All-rounder Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets in the game and emerged as India A’s highest wicket-taker.

India A reached the target comfortably with 109 balls to spare. Rajat Patidar played a fine knock of an unbeaten 45 to earn a crucial victory for his side.

The two teams had previously taken part in a three-match unofficial Test series. India A won the final match by 113 runs to seal the series.

Ahead of the second unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A; here is everything you need to know:

IN-A vs NZ-A Telecast

The second unofficial ODI match between India A vs New Zealand A will be televised live on Star Sports network.

IN-A vs NZ-A Live Streaming

The second unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A will be streamed live in India on Disney+Hotstar.

IN-A vs NZ-A Match Details

The IN-A vs NZ-A second unofficial ODI match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Sunday, September 25, at 9 am IST.

IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sanju Samson

Vice-Captain: Michael Rippon

Suggested Playing XI for IN-A vs NZ-A Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson, Dane Cleaver

Batsmen: Robert O’Donnell, Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Michael Rippon, Rachin Ravindra

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Logan van Beek

India A (IN-A) vs New Zealand A (NZ-A) Possible Starting XI:

India A Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishi Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

New Zealand A Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert O’Donnell (captain), Dane Cleaver (wicketkeeper), Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Sean Solia, Tom Bruce, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

