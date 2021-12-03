>IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy match between India A Women and India B Women: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to host the 2021 edition of the Women’s Challenger Trophy in India. The tournament is likely to play a major role in the selection of the players for the upcoming World Cup.

The tournament will feature as many as four teams including India A, India B, India C, and India D with Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, and Pooja Vastrakar respectively leading the sides. The tournament will be played from December 4 to December 9 at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada.

Notably, the Indian Women cricketers who participated in the recently-concluded Big Bash League have been rested for the domestic tournament. Radha Yadav is the only player who will be playing in the tournament despite playing the WBBL 2021-22.

In the first match, we have India A Women playing against India B Women on December 4, Saturday. Shivali Shinde and Lakshmi Yadav are the star players from the A side while players like Anju Tomar and Riya Chaudhary are notable personalities from the B team.

>Ahead of the match between India A Women and India B Women; here is everything you need to know:

>IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Telecast

India A Women vs India B Women game will not be telecasted in India

>IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Live Streaming

The game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dr. Gokaraju Laila Ganga Raju ACA Cricket Complex-DVR Ground, Vijayawada at 9:00 am IST on December 4, Saturday.

>IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Taniya Bhatia

Vice-Captain- Shivali Shinde

>Suggested Playing XI for IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shivali Shinde, Taniya Bhatia

Batters: Jhansi Lakshmi, Lakshmi Yadav, Anju Tomar

All-rounders: Sneh Rana, Vrinda Dinesh, Sarala Devi

Bowlers: Mehak Kesar, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakoor

>IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Probable XIs:

India A Women: Sneh Rana (c), Shivali Shinde, Lakshmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Yastika Bhatia, Sushree Divyadarshani, Mehak Kesar, Renuka Singh, Simran Dil Bahadur, MD Sonawane

India B Women: Taniya Bhatia (c), Anju Tomar, Riya Chaudhary, Palak Patel, Shubha Satish, Harleen Deol, Humeira Kazi, Chandu V Ram, Sarala Devi, Saima Thakoor, Ramyashri

