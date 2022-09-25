IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s Road Safety World Series 2022 match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends: The India Legends will face the Bangladesh Legends in match 18 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. India leads the points table with 12 points, while Bangladesh struggling at the bottom without a single win to their name. India will want to win and increase their lead at the top.

The Indian team led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has played some amazing cricket till now. They managed to register victories over South Africa and England without breaking much sweat.

The team’s batting and bowling have seemed to be in command with Tendulkar, Stuart Binny, and Yusuf Pathan in form with the bat while the spin twins, Rahul Sharma and Naman Ojha, have proven to be excellent bowlers, scalping a lot of wickets. India would seek to put up an all-around effort and thump Bangladesh on Sunday evening.

Bangladesh will have to play out of their skin to win against a dominant Indian side. Their batting has let them down in all three matches. The top order really needs to pull up their socks and start scoring if the Bangla veterans have to progress in the tournament.

Ahead of the match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends; here is everything you need to know:

IN-L vs BN-L Telecast

India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

IN-L vs BN-L Live Streaming

The Road Safety World Series match between India Legends and Bangladesh Legends will be streamed live on JioTV and Voot.

IN-L vs BN-L Match Details

The IN-L vs BN-L match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun on Sunday, September 25 at 7:30 pm IST.

IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sachin Tendulkar

Vice-Captain: Stuart Binny

Suggested Playing XI for IN-L vs BN-L Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Naman Ojha

Batters: Sachin Tendulkar, A Ahmed, Suresh Raina

Allrounders: Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Elias Sunny

Bowlers: Rahul Sharma, Razzak, Abul Hasan

India Legends (IN-L) vs Bangladesh Legends (BN-L) Possible XIs

India Legends Predicted Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Bangladesh Legends Predicted Line-up: M Hossain, Nazimuddin, A Ahmed, Kapali, N Sadat, D Ghosh, Elias Sunny, Abul Hasan, M Sharif, D Mahmud, Razzak

